US-based oilfield services provider Oceaneering has been awarded a pair of contracts worth more than $100 million to support the development of two big offshore fields in Angola and Guyana.

Oceaneering has been named a consortium partner to assist in transportation and installation work on the TotalEnergies-operated Girassol field in Block 17 offshore Angola.

Upstream understands that TechnipFMC, which has recently signed a deal with TotalEnergies to help extend the life of the Girassol field, has picked Oceaneering as a sub-contractor.

Oceaneering’s workscope includes air and saturation diving services, project management, engineering and procurement services in support of the prime contractor’s recovery and replacement of 12 risers.

Oceaneering is expected to provide services with Angolan personnel in various phases of the project, commencing in late 2023 and lasting until late 2025.

Discovered in the mid-1990s, Girassol opened up Angola’s deep-water Congo basin play, hosting TotalEnergies’ first floating production, storage and offloading vessel in the country.

Oceaneering has also secured a contract for work on a jumper installation project in the Stabroek block offshore Guyana.

The company has not named which of the ExxonMobil-operated Guyana developments it will work.

ExxonMobil is currently operating two FPSOs in the Liza field and has so far sanctioned three more developments in the Stabroek block, home of about 11 billion barrels of oil equivalent in recoverable resources.

Work will consist of jumper and subsea field development installation and other associated tasks. Scope of supply is already under way and due to be completed by the end of the year.

“These awards substantiate our visibility into increased international activity. Our success with these projects support our belief in the resurgence of international offshore activity and market expectations over the next several years,” said Oceaneering chief executive Roderick Larson.