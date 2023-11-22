Malaysia’s OceanMight, a subsidiary KKB Engine—ering, has been brought on board the engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) alliance for Petronas’ Kasawari carbon capture and storage project offshore Malaysia.

OceanMight confirmed it has received a service order from EPCIC main contractor Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering (MMHE) for the Kasawari phase two project. Kasawari phase two will have a fixed platform — with a 15,000-tonne eight-leg jacket and topsides weighing 14,000 tonnes — that will be bridge-linked to the Kasawari main central processing platform. The completion date of this project is July 2025.

While no details were released of OceanMight’s workscope, the companies are no strangers to working together. MMHE, which in partnership with Technip Energies is the EPCIC contractor for the main Kasawari project (Kasawari phase one), earlier subcontracted the flare structure for this field development to OceanMight, which built the structure at its Kuching, Sarawak yard.

Meanwhile, another subsidiary — KKB Industries — has received a purchase order from Seri Ghanimi Contractor for the supply and export of MSCL (mild steel concrete lined) pipes for a project in Brunei, which are due to be delivered by March 2024.

The two new orders are worth approximately 27 million ringgit ($5.78 million) combined. Risk factors affecting these orders include execution risks, availability of skilled manpower and materials, changes in pricing, weather conditions and/or political, economic and regulatory conditions, noted KKB.