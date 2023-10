The large UK North Sea operator Repsol Sinopec has relinquished an offshore licence containing the Tain oil discovery which it had previously earmarked for development.

A spokesperson for Repsol Sinopec told Upstream on Wednesday that together with its joint venture partner, RockRose, ”we have decided we will not develop the Tain field. The Tain development is no longer an active project and the joint venture partners no longer hold the licence”.