UK independent Ithaca Energy is actively engaging with potential farm-in partners to progress its Cambo and Fotla fields offshore the UK towards the final investment decision, subject to regulatory and licensing approval processes and market conditions.

Ithaca recently completed its acquisition of the remaining 40% stake in Fotla and announced its plan to acquire the remaining 30% interest in Cambo, both at limited near-term cost, providing the company with total control over the project sanction decision and timing.

Meanwhile, pre-final investment decision work continues across its greenfield and brownfield development portfolio.

Thjis includes the maturation of a front-end engineering and design contract for its Captain electrification project to support a final investment decision, and the execution of a unitisation and unit operating agreement for its Marigold field, with work progressing ahead of submitting the Field Development Plan in 2024.

Ithaca’s Captain enhanced oil recovery phase two project is now approximately 80% complete, supporting first phase two polymer injection into the subsea wells in the first half next year.

The operator in the third quarter completed drilling operations of all three Area E polymer injection wells and began drilling operations in Area D.

Ithaca also completed the laying and trenching operations of all flowlines and umbilicals, and successfully completed the turnaround including facilities upgrades on its existing Captain facilities to support the EOR phase two project.

Also in the third quarter, Equinor and partner Ithaca in the third quarter took a final investment decision for the phase one development of the Rosebank field, the UK’s largest unexploited discovery.

All major contracts have been awarded for Rosebank including the integrated subsea engineering, procurement, construction and installation contract to TechnipFMC, the drilling rig contract and the bareboat charter of Altera Infrastructure’s Petrojarl Knarr floating production, storage and offloading vessel.

“We continue to focus on maximising value from our portfolio, with targeted investment in high quality assets such as Captain and Rosebank. We are pleased to reaffirm our previously stated production, capex and dividend guidance for full-year 2023, while our strong cost control has allowed us to lower our opex guidance,” commented Ithaca’s chief executive Alan Bruce on Wednesday.

Ithaca in the three months ended 30 September achieved average production of 61,700 barrels of oil equivalent per day — 66% oil and 34% gas — while its year-to-date output stands at 71,000 boepd, in line with its full-year guidance in the range of 68,000 of 74,000 boepd.

The company’s non-operated assets performed in line with expectations in the third quarter with the exception of Pierce, where operational issues related to the vessel’s mooring system have temporarily shut down production from the field.

Ithaca on Wednesday said that the vessel’s operator Bluewater Energy Services is working to resolve issues with the mooring system.

“[The] rectification timeline highly [is] dependent on weather but expected in the first half of 2024,” said Ithaca.

The company posted an adjusted net income of $332.1 million for the nine months ended 30 September 2023, down from $391.2 million one year prior.

Ithaca added it is continuing its strong cost control delivering year-to-date operating costs of $409 million ($21.1 per barrel of oil equivalent) compared to $19.3 per boe in the comparable period of 2022, and year-to-date producing asset capex of $293 million.

“Ithaca is in a strong financial position and our long-life assets provide the basis for consistent execution of our value proposition - growing free cash flow, reducing emissions intensity and returning capital to shareholders," added Bruce.