International and indigenous companies aim to invest $13. 5 billion in Nigeria’s beleaguered but critical oil and gas sector over the next year, after weeks of detailed consultations with a senior advisor to President Bola Tinubu and the nation’s upstream regulator.

This proposal dovetailed with a tentative agreement signed yesterday by supermajors and state-owned NNPC to slash the time it takes to run contracting processes for oil and gas projects.