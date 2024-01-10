US independent Beacon Offshore has taken a final investment decision to develop the Winterfell find in the Gulf of Mexico.

Winterfell was discovered in 2021 in Green Canyon Block 944 with subsequent appraisal drilling conducted in the following year.

According to Beacon, the field will be developed via a newly installed 13-mile (21-kilometre) subsea tie-back to the Heidelberg spar operated by Occidental Petroleum.

First oil is expected in the second quarter of 2024, with three initial wells projected to deliver production of about 22,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

“The investment decision represents an important milestone for the Winterfell project and reflects our commitment to safely and efficiently develop material operated resources located in the deep-water Gulf of Mexico,” said Beacon chief executive Scott Gutterman.

“At Winterfell we are unlocking the sub-salt field’s potential via the execution of horizontal drilling technology applied to open hole completions while securing access to the nearby Heidelberg spar.”

Beacon operates Winterfell with a 35.08% stake and is partnered by Kosmos Energy on 25.04%, Westlawn on 15%, Red Willow Offshore on 12.5% and Alta Mar Energy on 4.5%.

“The Winterfell development once again demonstrates the ability to produce oil and natural gas in the US Gulf of Mexico with a lower carbon footprint than almost all other regions,” added Gutterman.