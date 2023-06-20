Numerous challenges including sharp increases in UK taxation have prompted one of the country’s operators to drop a proposed North Sea oil development.

UK energy company Parkmead Group informed shareholders it will no longer pursue the 100%-owned Perth oil development in the Moray Firth area, which contains major fields such as Piper, Claymore and Tartan.

The company said the P588 and P2154 licences containing the Perth discovery are not being extended, and that a non-cash, one-off impairment of £33 million ($42.2