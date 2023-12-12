Deep-water drilling giant Transocean has secured a $251 million contract for an assignment in the Romanian Black Sea.

Transocean said the contract with OMV Petrom covered a minimum 540 days for the semi-submersible Transocean Barents.

The dayrate equates to $465,000 per day, excluding additional services, a significantly higher rate than the $365,000 the same rig is currently receiving.

Transocean said the programme with OMV Petrom is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2025 and will contribute an estimated $251 million in backlog, excluding full compensation for mobilisation and a demobilisation fee.