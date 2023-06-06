Houston-based services provider OneSubsea has won a contract from Brazilian oil giant Petrobras to supply critical subsea equipment to assist in the development of the Buzios pre-salt field in the country’s prolific Santos basin.

It was the sixth consecutive contract covering the supply of subsea trees signed between the two parties.

The SLB-owned subsidiary will be in charge of supplying 15 subsea trees and electro-hydraulic distribution units to serve the Buzios-11 project, set to enter production in 2027 via the P-83 floating production, storage and offloading vessel.

The contract workscope, valued at between $100 million and $200 million, also covers installation, commissioning and associated maintenance services.

OneSubsea will use its local facility in the municipality of Taubate, in Sao Paulo state, to build the subsea trees, with initial delivery scheduled for the second quarter of 2025.

“Today, OneSubsea consolidates itself as the leader in the subsea market in Brazil and we will continue to prepare for existing opportunities as well as others that will reach the market,” said OneSubsea Brazil general manager Carlos Tadeu.

OneSubsea has secured all subsea trees contracts offered by Petrobras for the Buzios field since the Buzios-6 project.

The company added the first subsea trees for the Buzios-6, Buzios-7, Buzios-8 and Buzios-9 projects are already being delivered.

Earlier this year, OneSubsea signed a contract with Petrobras to supply 16 subsea trees for the Buzios-10 project.