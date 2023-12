India’s state-controlled Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is advancing on a crucial field development plan involving its Cluster-3 ultra-deepwater gas project in the Krishna Godavari basin, off the nation’s eastern coast.

The basin is home to some of the largest deep-water oil and gas fields in South Asia, operated by ONGC and compatriot Reliance Industries.

ONGC is now eyeing the development of the Cluster-3 region of its prolific KG-DWN-98/2 asset in the east coast basin.