India’s state-controlled Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is targeting multiple offshore facilities over the next three years, with combined investments likely to be about $11 billion.

The Indian giant said it is “embarking on an expedited development of multiple offshore fields” across the country’s eastern and western coasts.

“Its objective is to establish more than 25 offshore facilities, lay more than 1000 kilometres of subsea pipelines and create associated infrastructure, requiring an investment of $11 billion,” the company said.