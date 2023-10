An Oslo-listed operator has boosted its prospects of realising an offshore gas project in Nigeria by agreeing to acquire an additional interest in the shallow-water Aje field.

PetroNor E&P said it has entered a binding agreement to acquire New Age's (African Global Energy) 32% interest in permit OML 113 for up to US$26 million.

PetroNor said the acquisition increases its interest to 39% and boosts its influence in the licence partnership to plan for the re-development of the Aje field.