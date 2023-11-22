Decommissioning the UK North Sea’s energy installations could present a £20 billion ($25 billion) business opportunity over the next 20 years, according to a new report.

According to Decommissioning Insight 2023 published by Offshore Energies UK (OEUK), 180 out of 283 active oil and gas fields in the North Sea will have ceased production by 2030.

The closure of these fields, without ongoing management, will result in a loss of homegrown energy, which provides energy security and adds value to the UK economy, the report said.