Palestine could become the East Mediterranean region’s latest gas producer after Israel’s government gave provisional approval for the development of a long-dormant gas discovery offshore the Gaza Strip.

Most of the gas from the shallow-water field which holds about 1 trillion cubic feet of resources, is expected to be piped to energy-hungry Egypt, following deals agreed in 2021 and 2022 by state-owned EGAS and the Palestinian Authority plus a heads-of-terms agreed last year.

Some gas may also find its way to Palestine or, alternatively, electricity could perhaps be sent from Egypt to Gaza Strip.