Anglo-French independent Perenco has concluded the hook-up of the floating storage and offloading vessel that will assist in operations at a cluster of three shallow-water fields in the Campos basin offshore Brazil.

The contracting of the FSO is part of a broader initiative pegged at $400 million to revitalise the Pargo, Carapeba and Vermelho fields and increase their production.

Perenco acquired the three fields from Brazilian oil giant Petrobras in October 2019 for $398 million.

Petrobras changes fuel pricing policy to ‘Brazilianise’ domestic prices
 Read more

As part of its redevelopment, the company ordered the Pargo FSO, which arrived in Brazilian waters in March, with storage capacity of 750,000 barrels of crude.