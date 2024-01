​Indonesia’s national energy company Pertamina has launched the tender process for the engineering, procurement, supply, construction and commissioning (EPSCC) contract to exploit its Manpatu gas condensate discovery offshore East Kalimantan, Indonesia.

Subsidiary Pertamina Hulu Mahakam on Tuesday issued the prequalification notice for the Manpatu EPSCC contract, offering the first known field development project scope in Indonesia this year.