Petrofac has landed a contract to provide facilities management services at Canadian Natural Resources' Espoir oilfield offshore the Ivory Coast.

The Calgary-based oil major recently acquired the field's Espoir Ivoirien floating production, storage and offloading vessel from BW Offshore and was looking for a company take take on this work scope.

The initial three-year, multimillion-pound, contract will see Petrofac’s asset solutions business providing integrated services.

Around 110 personnel currently supporting the FPSO operations, including those onshore and on the vessel, will transition to Petrofac from BW Offshore, with this process expected to complete by the end of this month.

Petrofac said the contract builds on its “strong relationship” with Canadian Natural in the UK North Sea, which has centred around the provision of operations and maintenance services.

Petrofac's Ivory Coast contract will be managed from the company's technical hub in Aberdeen.

Nick Shorten, chief operating officer of Petrofac’s asset solutions business, remarked that the order will boost its portfolio of service contracts in Africa.

“Petrofac is expanding across the continent, providing local jobs, developing local skills and collaborating with local partners,” he added.