UK independent Trinity Exploration & Production has selected compatriot Petrofac to carry out concept screening studies to assist in the development of the Galeota block offshore Trinidad & Tobago.

Trinity currently produces in Galeota via the Alpha, Bravo and Delta platforms but the company is looking for further upside in the Trintes field.

Petrofac was hired to run studies to take a fresh look at development concepts at Galeota on the east coast of the twin-island nation.

According to Trinity, Petrofac will use the latest subsurface information and combine that with the company’s global low-cost marginal field track record to help develop a concept that can be taken into front-end engineering design and project sanction.

“Key elements will comprise flexibility to deal with reservoir uncertainty and using equipment that could be potentially relocated around the large Galeota block,” said Trinity.

The company added mobile offshore production units’ concepts such as converted jack-ups or floating production, storage and offloading vessels will be considered.

Petrofac has already started working on concept screening studies and is expected to conclude them in September.

The Galeota block contains proven plus possible reserves and contingent resources of 46.1 million barrels of oil equivalent and represents 69% of Trinity’s hydrocarbons volumes.

A decade ago, drilling of the TGAL-1 exploration well resulted in the discovery of the TGAL area within Galeota.

The Petrofac studies are meant to advance planning for TGAL and develop multiple reservoirs in the Galeota block.