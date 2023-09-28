Malaysia’s energy giant Petronas has come onboard TotalEnergies’ $6 billion Cameia/Golfinho project offshore Angola, ahead of the soon expected final investment decision.

Petronas has stumped up $400 million for a 40% stake in TotalEnergies’ offshore Block 20, where the Cameia/Golfinho oilfields will be exploited using a floating production, storage and offloading vessel.

The fields, located some 150 kilometres southwest of Luanda, are planned to be developed via a system of subsea well connected to the floater that will have production capacity of 70,000 barrels per day of oil.

The French supermajor in 2021 launched a preliminary front-end engineering and design competition for a 100,000 barrels per day FPSO, at the time aiming to sanction the project the following year.

However, a number of factors, including the Covid pandemic, supply chain costs, contractor financing constraints and production sharing contract negotiations with Luanda, conspired to delay Cameia/Golfinho.

Bumi Armada at the time emerged as the preferred supplier of the floater but it now seems to be another contractor that will take the spoils. Industry sources have suggested Saipem — perhaps working with MISC, Modec or BW Offshore as potential contenders.

The offshore development is now expected to be green-lighted before year-end and is scheduled to come on stream in 2026.

TotalEnergies on Thursday said that the project — its seventh FPSO scheme in Angola — would include the best available technologies to minimise greenhouse gas emissions and the facilities would be designed for zero flaring, with the associated gas entirely reinjected into the reservoirs.

“TotalEnergies is pleased to welcome Petronas, one of its strategic partners, on Block 20 in the Kwanza basin. With Sonangol and Petronas, we have established a solid partnership that will collectively enable us to take the final investment decision for the development of the Cameia and Golfinho fields, with the support of the Angolan authorities,” said Nicolas Terraz, president, exploration & production at TotalEnergies.

Following the farm-in deal, the partners in Kwanza basin Block 20 are operator TotalEnergies with 40%, Petronas on 40% and Sonangol Pesquisa e Producao having 20%.