Malaysia’s national upstream company Petronas Carigali has launched a tender process for a key contract at its Hidayah oilfield development offshore Indonesia.

The workscope for the front-end engineering and design job being tendered encompasses the marine element of the greenfield project plus engineering design services for mechanical and electrical work.

The FEED contract has a minimum local content (TKDN) requirement of 85% and is expected to tempt the likes of Indonesia’s Synergy Engineering and Asiatek Energi Mitratama to bid for the work on the Hidayah oilfield, which lies in the North Madura II production sharing contract area.