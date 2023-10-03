Malaysia’s national upstream company Petronas Carigali is forging ahead with its $900 million-plus Hidayah field development offshore Indonesia with the operator now hitting the streets with tenders for key facilities including the main platform, and the floating storage and offloading (FSO) vessel.

Up for grabs is an engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) contract encompassing the integrated wellhead and central processing platform (WHCPP), subsea pipeline and pipeline end terminal (PLET) for Hidayah, which is located on the North Madura II production sharing contract.