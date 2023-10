Malaysia’s national upstream company Petronas Carigali is preparing to drill an appraisal well on its 2022 Nahara oil and gas discovery offshore Malaysia, which it had hailed as one of the company’s most significant oil finds in a decade.

Petronas Carigali last year came up trumps with the Nahara wildcat on Block 306 in the Balingian province around 150 kilometres off the coast of Bintulu, Sarawak, East Malaysia.