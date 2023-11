A semi-submersible rig has arrived in Equatorial Guinea to begin a vital drilling campaign that aims to drive a 40% increase in oil production at Trident Energy’s Ceiba and Oveng-Okume fields.

After completing this infill drilling and workover operations, the semisub Island Innovator will spud a critical exploration probe on a 180 million barrel prospect that could open up a new geological play housing 1 billion barrels of potential resources.