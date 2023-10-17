Poland’s Orlen has highlighted the significance of the early production start at the Nkr13 billion ($1.2 billion) Tommeliten A project in the Norwegian North Sea, which came on stream last Friday nearly six months ahead of schedule.

Orlen, which holds a 42% stake in the development, said the field will provide it with an additional 500 million cubic metres per annum of natural gas that will be delivered to Poland via the Baltic Pipe subsea pipeline.

And with production starting so early, output from Tommeliten A will contribute to Poland’s energy security during the winter, the company added.

Tommeliten A is one of the nine investment projects entered into by Orlen over the past two years, and helps brings the company closer to its aim of doubling its production in Norway to 6 billion cubic metres per annum, from 3.5 Bcm last year.

“The increase in production on the Norwegian continental shelf is one of Orlen’s priorities in order to ensure uninterrupted supplies of energy needed by the Polish economy,” Orlen chief executive Daniel Obajtek said.

Orlen said it has booked more than 8 Bcm of annual capacity on the Baltic Pipe, which crosses the North Sea from Norway to Germany, Denmark and Poland.

The company plans to use the link as much as possible for its own volumes, hoping to account for as much as 75% of the Baltic Pipe’s capacity by 2030.

Orlen’s partners in Tommeliten A include ConocoPhillips with a 28% operating stake, TotalEnergies with a 20% interest and Vaar Energi with 9%. UK licensees hold small equity stakes of less than 1% as the field straddles the UK side of the maritime border and is a unitised development.