Decommissioning of offshore production platforms in Brazil is rapidly gaining scale, as state-controlled oil company Petrobras advances with the revitalisation of mature fields in prolific plays such as the Campos basin by removing old infrastructure.

The industry, while big in other parts of the world such as the UK North Sea and the US, is still taking baby steps in Brazil, but one local player is looking with great enthusiasm to participate in the wave of decommissioning projects in the South American nation.