State oil company Sonangol P&P has completed an appraisal well on an abandoned onshore oil discovery in Angola that could possibly sow the seeds for a revival of production from a legacy oilfield mothballed in the late 1990s during the country’s civil war.

London-listed minnow Corcel, one of Sonangol’s partners in the KON 11 block in the onshore part of the Kwanza basin, said a well drilled on the Tobias field intercepted oil shows and established the presence of about 120 metres of limestone reservoir after being drilled to a depth of 958.5