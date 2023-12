More than half of the gas resources on the Norwegian shelf have not yet been produced, and several of these discoveries could be produced profitably, said the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) after a recent mapping of Norway’s gas resources.

About 65% of the overall gas resources on the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS) have not yet been produced. However, the directorate noted on Tuesday that some of the remaining gas resources face a variety of challenges that could complicate production.