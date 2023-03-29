Thailand’s national upstream company PTTEP is forging on with key preparatory work for its Lang Lebah giant gas field development offshore Malaysia ahead of taking the targeted financial investment decision later this year.

PTTEP has kicked off a soil boring investigation for the Lang Lebah development wells located on Block SK 410B offshore Sarawak, East Malaysia. The initial work will focus on six proposed development wells designated CPP-WP2-CG01, -02, -03 and -04; BSL and BSF in a campaign expected to take less than a week.