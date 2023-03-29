Thailand’s national upstream company PTTEP is forging on with key preparatory work for its large Lang Lebah gas field development offshore Malaysia ahead of taking the targeted financial investment decision later this year.

PTTEP has kicked off a soil boring investigation for the Lang Lebah development wells located on Block SK 410B offshore Sarawak, East Malaysia. The initial work will focus on six proposed development wells designated CPP-WP2-CG01, -02, -03 and -04; BSL and BSF in a campaign expected to take less than a week.

The Thai operator will then continue with the evaluation the location of its proposed Lang-Lebah-3 well, also on Block SK 410B — an approximate six-week scope that is scheduled for completion on 7 May, according to the Malaysia Coast Guard.

All the soil boring investigation work is being performed by two Malaysia-flagged vessels — the Cassandra VI and the Sapura Wira.

FEED work wrapping up

Against this backdrop, Malaysia’s Ranhill Utilities and its joint-venture partner, global engineering major Worley, are scheduled to be nearing completion of the front-end engineering and design contract for the offshore facilities for Lang Lebah.

The project’s facilities are expected to tempt the region’s offshore and marine contractors when the engineering, procurement, construction and installation tenders hit the market.

Up for grabs are expected to be a central processing platform with design capacity of 1.65 billion cubic feet per day of gas — Lang Lebah itself is expected to produce up to 1 Bcfd of gas - two wellhead platforms, one flare platform and two bridges.

Also required will be an intra-field pipeline and a 42-inch diameter subsea trunkline.

Ranhill Worley is also the FEED contractor for the carbon capture and storage (CCS) element of the Lang Lebah project.

Meanwhile, Technip Energies is performing the FEED work for the onshore facilities for the sour gas field, which contains 13% carbon dioxide.

The French contractor’s workscope includes integrated flow assurance of the native CO 2 capture, compression and transportation via pipeline up to the offshore wellhead platform on the Golok field where it will be reinjected into a depleted reservoir.

Lang Lebah’s CO 2 content is not particularly high, but CCS will form an integral part of the offshore field development as the produced gas is destined for the Petronas LNG Complex at Bintulu, Sarawak, which could not otherwise handle the composition of the gas.

The shallow-water Lang Lebah field, which could on stream in 2026, has in-place reserves of about 5 trillion cubic feet of gas.

Partners in the Block SK 410B production sharing contract are operator PTTEP, Petronas Carigali and Kufpec.

PTTEP has a target of net-zero emissions by 2050, with this goal covering Scope 1 and 2 of its operated E&P business.

The company has also set interim targets to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions intensity by at least 30% by 2030 and 50% by 2040 — compared with 2020 levels — through projects including CCS, renewable energy and emissions offsetting.