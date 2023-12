Thailand’s national upstream company PTTEP has strengthened its collaboration with Malaysian counterpart and co-venturer Petronas Carigali for the exploitation and potential future development of operated assets offshore Sarawak, East Malaysia.

Petronas Carigali and PTTEP have signed two technical assistance agreements (TAA) and a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that relate to the PTTEP-operated SK 410B and SK 405B production sharing contracts.