QatarEnergy has awarded a $560 million contract to Spanish contractor Tecnicas Reunidas for additional onshore surface facilities required for its North Field South (NFS) expansion programme.

Tecnicas Reunidas confirmed the development on Wednesday and said the scope involves “additional engineering, procurement and construction work including the pipelines, interconnections, ancillary systems and other supporting components for the liquefied natural gas off-plot facilities for the NFS project”.

QatarEnergy is executing a two-phased expansion of its giant North Field, which could boost the tiny emirate’s LNG production capacity to 110 million tonnes per annum in another three to four years, up from the 77 million tpa nameplate capacity.

NFS is the second expansion phase of the giant gas field, the first phase is dubbed North Field East (NFE).

The two phases are expected to cost more than $50 billion, making it one of the largest LNG expansions in the world in recent years.

The European contractor said the award represents the “fourth award from QatarEnergy to Tecnicas Reunidas in the last 24 months”.

Key facilities

Tecnicas Reunidas said the recent award also includes the “LNG rundown lines, boil–off gas [BOG] recovery and utility pipelines that will connect the southern part of Ras Laffan Industrial City to new storage tanks and export facilities.”

“The scope of the project also includes the commissioning of LNG tanks, an LNG loading berth, BOG compressors and associated equipment,” it noted.

Tecnicas Reunidas said it “is also executing the EPC works for the sulphur handling facility for the North Field expansion project in a joint venture with Wison Engineering”.