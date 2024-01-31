State-owned QatarEnergy has confirmed the award of multiple engineering, procurement and construction deals involving the further development of its Al Shaheen oilfield, which aims to boost the nation’s output by at least 100,000 barrels per day of oil.

The Qatari player said in a statement on Wednesday that the award is part of the Ruya project, the third phase of the Al Shaheen development since North Oil Company — a joint venture between QatarEnergy and TotalEnergies — took over the field’s operation in July 2017.