State-owned giant QatarEnergy has awarded a huge offshore contract to a leading Chinese contractor for the further expansion of its Idd El-Shargi North Dome (ISND) offshore oilfield.

The expansion of key offshore oil production projects, of which ISND is of strategic importance, is crucial to Qatar’s ambition to sustain and further boost production from its offshore assets.

The Qatari giant is spending more than $50 billion on the further development of its giant North Field but is also pressing ahead with crucial oilfield expansion projects.