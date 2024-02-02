Romanian oil and producer OMV Petrom has reported steep declines in top and bottom lines for 2023 ahead of a major increase in capital investments this year to bankroll the country’s largest natural gas development project, Neptun Deep.

The €4 billion ($4.3 billion) project is expected to produce first gas in 2027 and help Romania become a key regional gas exporter to Eastern and Southern Europe.

OMV Petrom chief executive Christina Verchere noted during a conference call from Bucharest on Thursday that demand for natural gas, power and fuels increased year-on-year in Romania, based on the company’s internal estimates.

However, this was marred by government restrictions, with around 80% of OMV Petrom’s gas sales subject and all domestic electricity sales subject to some form of restriction or taxation during the fourth quarter of 2023.

These restrictions are only planned to be relaxed in March 2025, according to OMV Petrom.

In October last year, Romania imposed an 0.5% tax on 2024 and 2025 revenues for companies operating in the oil and gas sector.

Higher royalty rates for oil and gas adopted by the government last year that will apply to future developments, Verchere said.

Coupled with lower commodity prices and a 5% decline in oil and gas production to 113,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day last year, OMV Petrom reported a 37% decline in revenues to 39.4 billion leu ($8.6 billion) while its net income dropped even steeper by 61% to 4 billion leu.

The company’s net cash position decreased to 12.6 billion leu at the end of 2023 against 13.5 billion leu at the end of 2022, OMV Petrom said.

The declines came as company prepares for the most investment intensive period in its corporate history.

This year, OMV Petrom has targeted 6.5 billion leu in capital investment against 4.7 billion leu in 2023, mostly on its flagship Neptun Deep offshore gas development project in the Black Sea.

The projects two chief shareholders, Austria’s OMV and the Romanian government, passed a final investment decision on Neptun Deep last year that was soon followed by a €1.6 billion contract with Italy’s Saipem for the construction of offshore facilities.

In December, OMV Petrom chartered the semi-submersible drilling rig Transocean Barents for a minimum period of one and a half years at an estimated cost of €325 million for Neptun Deep, the company said.

It also signed a contract of about €140 million with Halliburton for integrated drilling services.

Overall, more than 80% of Neptun Deep’s execution agreements have been awarded and OMV Petrom is focusing on finalising the awarding of the main contracts, permitting activities, the start of construction and preparations to drill the first well in 2025, Verchere said.