Saipem has won landmark contract worth €1.6 billion ($1.75 billion) to provide all the offshore facilities for OMV Petrom's Neptun Deep gas project offshore Romania, some six years after Upstream reported it was one of two companies shortlisted for the job.
Saipem bags landmark $1.75 billion contract for Black Sea project
Italian major lands order six years after being one of two players short listed for prestigious Neptun Deep project
3 August 2023 16:58 GMT Updated 3 August 2023 17:01 GMT
