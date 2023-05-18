Italy’s Saipem has won two offshore contracts valued at a combined $850 million for work on separate projects in the Black Sea and offshore the UK.

The first contract is for the engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of a Black Sea project, while the other comprises decommissioning activities in the North Sea.

“The first contract has been assigned by the Turkish Petroleum Offshore Technology Center (OTC) for the second phase of Sakarya FEED,” Saipem confirmed on Thursday.

The project involves the EPCI of a “16-inch pipeline, 175 kilometres long, at 2200 metres water depth in the Turkish Black Sea waters", the Italian contractor said.

Saipem added that offshore operations for this contract “are to begin in summer 2024 and will be conducted by [our] flagship vessel Castorone".

The Italian player recently completed with success the first phase of the Sakarya gas field development project, which was awarded by Turkish Petroleum in 2021.

Decommissioning award

The second new contract was awarded by EnQuest Heather for the decommissioning of the Thistle A platform, located in the UK sector of the North Sea.

The decommissioning work will be carried out 510 kilometres northeast of Aberdeen, in a water depth of 162 metres, noted Saipem.

“Saipem’s activities entail the engineering, preparation, removal and disposal of the jacket and topsides, with possible extension to further subsea facilities,” it said.

The company’s flagship vessel Saipem 7000 — one of the largest semi-submersible heavy lifting vessels in the world — will perform the decommissioning work.

Fabrizio Botta, Saipem's chief commercial officer said the "awards demonstrate Saipem's excellent competitive positioning in the offshore engineering & construction market, a sector that is experiencing a full expansion momentum of which Saipem is ready to seize the opportunities".

“The contract awarded in the Black Sea is a confirmation of Saipem’s prominent positioning and of its longstanding relationships with clients,” he said.

Botta noted that the “North Sea contract, finally, is a further example of Saipem's capabilities in a segment where the combination of innovative engineering, unique assets and safe operations is crucial".