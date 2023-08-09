Italian services provider Saipem has been awarded a contract worth approximately $1 billion for the development of the shallow-water Bouri natural gas field offshore Libya.

Mellitah Oil & Gas, the Eni-led operator of Libya’s Bouri Gas Utilisation Project (BGUP), has picked Saipem to undertake revamping of the platforms and facilities at the field.

The contract workscope entails the engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning of a 5000-tonne gas recovery module onto the existing DP4 offshore platform.

It also covers the laying of 28 kilometres of pipelines connecting the DP3, DP4 and Sabratha facilities at Bouri.

The main lifting operations will be carried out by the semi-submersible crane vessel Saipem 7000.

“With this award, Saipem confirms its commitment and competitive positioning offshore Libya,” the company said in a statement, adding the project will make an important contribution to reducing carbon dioxide emissions in the African nation.

Eni’s partner in Mellitah Oil & Gas is Libya’s state-owned National Oil Corporation.