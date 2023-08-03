Saipem has won a landmark contract worth €1.6 billion ($1.75 billion) to provide all the offshore facilities for OMV Petrom's Neptun Deep gas project offshore Romania, some six years after Upstream reported it was one of two companies short-listed for the job.
Saipem wins landmark $1.75 billion contract for Black Sea project
Italian major lands order six years after being one of two players short-listed for prestigious Neptun Deep project
3 August 2023 16:58 GMT Updated 4 August 2023 11:58 GMT
By
in London