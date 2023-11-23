Santos has revealed the final investment decision on its Narrabri coal seam gas field development in New South Wales, Australia, will be further delayed.

During its investor briefing day on Wednesday, the Australian operator revealed it is now expecting the unconventional gas project will be ready for a final investmenrt decision in 2025.

The controversial scheme, valued at more than A$3 billion (US$1.97 billion), is projected to produce 150 terajoules per day of gas with the “full Narrabri expansion case pending initial development and appraisal results”.

A Santos spokesperson told Upstream: “Ongoing approvals uncertainty means that the target FID-ready date for Narrabri has moved out by one year to 2025. Years of moratoriums, inquiries and regulatory delays have prevented development.”

The proposed development would comprise up to 850 gas wells from more than 425 well-pad sites, plus associated infrastructure, across 95,000 hectares encompassing the Pilliga State Forest and privately owned farmland southwest of Narrabri. The project’s field life is expected to be 20 to 25 years.

The proposal has led to protests from environmental campaigners and landowners, including the indigenous Gomeroi traditional owners in northwest New South Wales.

Carmel Flint, national co-ordinator for sustainable solutions pressure group Lock the Gate, said: “Santos’ attempts to bury this major delay to Narrabri gas in an investor announcement proves what we’ve been saying all along: The Narrabri gas project does not stack up.

’Nobody wants this project’

“Nobody wants this project. Farmers, families and the Gomeroi people have said no to Santos. It’s time for Santos to get out of northwest NSW.”

Flint added: “While the world is trying to prevent dangerous climate change Santos has doubled down on expanding fossil fuels. This is more proof that Santos’ expansion plans do not make sense. Santos’ gamble isn’t paying off, it’s well past time to pack it up and go home, Santos.”

On the ground: operations at Santos’ Narrabri unconventional gas project in New South Wales, Australia. Photo: SANTOS

The day before Santos’ delay was revealed, Australia’s federal government announced a decision on another of the operator’s projects, the Hunter Gas Pipeline which had been approved to connect a gas hub in Queensland to the Narrabri project.

The government said it would reconsider a historic decision not to assess the Hunter Gas Pipeline under Commonwealth environmental laws, potentially dealing another blow to the proposed coal seam gas scheme.

Santos acquired the Hunter Gas Pipeline company last year and said at the time that it was aiming to work with infrastructure developers and owners to build the pipeline and deliver gas to east coast domestic markets in the shortest possible time.

“Gas is 100% committed to the domestic market and would be the cheapest source of supply for customers in New South Wales. Projects like Narrabri and the Hunter Gas Pipeline have never been more important for energy affordability and energy security for New South Wales,” a Santos spokesperson said.

Upstream understands Santos has recently advised the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, the Australian Energy Regulator and the Australian Energy Market Operator of its decision to delay the Narrabri project.

The government’s decision to reconsider assessment of the gas pipeline came in response to a request from Lock the Gate Alliance, submitted jointly with 10 local community groups, in early 2022, and a separate — though complementary request — from the Australian Manufacturing Workers Union.

“We’ve always believed the government of the day should have assessed this destructive 833-kilometre high pressure gas pipeline under federal environmental laws,” Flint said.

“That need has only become more critical following the Black Summer bushfires, which pushed many ecological communities to the brink.

“Santos’ pipeline could be the straw that breaks the camel’s back for endangered species whose homes would be destroyed for this project.

“Since the 2009 decision not to assess the pipeline, new information has come to light revealing the presence of threatened species along the route.”

Flint said Lock the Gate is calling on Federal Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek to ensure Santos performs a thorough environmental assessment of the pipeline route.

“This added level of federal government oversight is needed, and we hope it exposes the true destruction Santos’ Hunter Gas Pipeline would inflict on the landscape, should it be built,” Margaret Fleck, of community action group Mullaley Gas and Pipeline Accord, said. “Landholder opposition to Santos’ destructive pipeline and gas field plans is already strong and this will strengthen their resolve.”

'Gut-wrenching' decision

Late last year, the National Native Title Tribunal ruled that construction of the pipeline could go ahead, finding that the public benefit of the gas project outweighed any environmental concerns.

However, Gomeroi traditional owners in northwest New South Wales subsequently filed an appeal in the Federal Court against the tribunal’s “gut-wrenching” decision to permit the project.

Santos earlier said it continues to engage constructively with the Gomeroi people and work closely with them to ensure their heritage is protected and they benefit from the project in a range of ways, including through training and employment, and involvement in all aspects of their cultural heritage protection and management.

The operator has been consulting and working with the Gomeroi people since 2012, and in been in formal negotiations regarding the Narrabri gas project for the past eight years.

In 2020, the Australian government granted environmental approval for the Narrabri gas development and since then Santos has been conducting work, such as the drilling of shallow water-monitoring boreholes, in accordance with project approvals.

Santos has 100% equity in Narrabri after sole partner EnergyAustralia handed back its 20% stake last year, but Santos is understood to be keen for others to come on board.

Earlier this month, consultant Wood Mackenzie hailed Narrabri as one of Santos’ key projects where it believed an equity sell-down to be likely.

Lock the Gate describes itself as a national grassroots organisation made up of more than 120,000 supporters and almost 200 local groups “who are concerned about risky coal mining, coal seam gas and fracking”.