Santos is optimistic that by year-end it will be able to resume development drilling at its US$3.6 billion Barossa giant gas field development offshore its native Australia; and the project will still be on track for start-up in the first half of 2025 without the budget being massively derailed, said chief executive Kevin Gallagher.

The operator last December was dealt a blow, losing its appeal against an earlier court judgment that had effectively called a halt to the development drilling campaign that had already commenced on its Barossa gas project.