Australian operator Santos has been hit with another Federal Court challenge to its multibillion-dollar Barossa giant gas project offshore Australia, which threatens to derail both the budget and 2025 targeted start-up.

“Provided the gas export pipeline (GEP) pipelay is completed in 2023, and drilling activities commence before the end of the year, guidance to the market on Barossa cost and schedule remains unchanged,” Santos said on Tuesday.

“In the event any injunction is granted, we will need to assess any impact on the schedule and cost of the Barossa gas [project and will update the market accordingly.”

Upstream had reported on 27 October that an Indigenous group had reportedly launched an emergency application with the Australian government, seeking to block construction of the GEP.

Six Indigenous Tiwi Islanders had urged Minister for the Environment & Water, Tanya Plibersek, to make a declaration to protect their heritage, which they claim is at immediate risk of desecration from the construction.

Santos said that while it respects the cultural heritage of the Tiwi people, and while it understands and respects there are a range of views about the Barossa gas project, it would “vigorously defend” the Federal Court proceedings commenced by the Environmental Defenders Office (EDO) on behalf of Simon Munkara.

“The Environment Plan (EP) for the GEP installation was accepted by the regulator NOPSEMA in March 2020. Santos has, at all times, complied with the applicable regulations and requirements stipulated by NOPSEMA, and the regulator has monitored that compliance,” commented the operator.

“Santos rejects the allegations in the application that there are significant environmental impacts or risks in relation to submerged Tiwi cultural heritage.”

Tiwi Traditional Owner Munkara, a member of the Jikilaruwu clan, filed proceedings on 30 October and applied for an urgent injunction to prevent Santos commencing pipeline work while the case is heard.

Cultural heritage

The Traditional Owner will argue Santos has not properly assessed submerged cultural heritage along the route of its Barossa export pipeline, which runs within seven kilometres of Cape Fourcroy on Bathurst Island.

Munkara will argue that the approval Santos is relying on is of an Environment Plan that was accepted by offshore regulator NOPSEMA in March 2020, without an assessment of the risks to underwater cultural heritage.

It was also approved before another case brought by Munupi man Dennis Tipakalippa established Traditional Owners’ consultation rights in relation to the Barossa gas project and other offshore developments.

“We are going to court because we can’t let Santos build a pipeline through our Songlines and our ancestor’s burial grounds. I don’t want it to be destroyed. We have kept our stories alive for thousands of years and I want to be able to share this with future generations, with my kids and grandkids and their kids,” said Munkara.

“Santos doesn’t want to hear this story, so we are going to court. My Country, both the land and sea, it’s everything to me and my kids. The sea is part of us.”

Demonstration: Tiwi Islanders protesting against Santos' Barossa gas project offshore Australia. Photo: REBECCA PARKER

The 262-kilometre Barossa GEP will run from the offshore field along a narrow subsea corridor. The pipeline has a maximum diameter of 86 centimetres and will lay directly on the seafloor in water depths ranging from 33 to 254 metres. There will be no excavation of the seabed.

At its closest point to land, the pipeline will be more than seven kilometres offshore from Bathurst Island in Commonwealth waters where the water depth will be around 70 metres.

“In fully meeting its obligations, and as required by the General Direction issued by NOPSEMA on 13 January 2023, Santos engaged an independent expert to undertake and complete an assessment to identify any underwater cultural heritage places along the Barossa pipeline route to which people, in accordance with Indigenous tradition, may have spiritual and cultural connections that may be affected by the activities covered by the Barossa GEP EP,” added Santos.

"The independent expert was accepted as a suitably qualified independent expert by the regulator NOPSEMA and was informed by Tiwi people and international experts in underwater cultural heritage, Wessex Archaeology, and in the geology and sedimentology of the Arafura Sea [by] Dr Posamentier.”

Santos said that the independent expert obtained information from about 170 Tiwi Island people with cultural connections to the sea country where the GEP is located and considered “extensive, relevant archaeological and anthropological literature and studies”.

The independent expert concluded there are no specific underwater cultural heritage places along the Barossa GEP route to which people in accordance with Indigenous tradition, may have spiritual and cultural connections that may be affected by the future activities covered by the EP.



“There is no significant new environmental impact or risk that is not already provided for in the approved environment plan for pipeline installation. Santos has complied with the General Direction (issued by NOPSEMA) and the GEP EP is valid,” reiterated Santos.

“We will continue to engage with communities, land councils and First Nations people as we conduct our activities in accordance with the Environment Plans accepted by the regulator NOPSEMA.”

Mapping their connection

Alina Leikin, special counsel for the EDO said: “Tiwi Elders and senior knowledge holders have worked with independent experts to map their connection to their Sea Country. They have mapped locations of important cultural heritage and are worried about the damage the pipeline could do to their Songlines, ancestral burial grounds and sites of cultural significance.”

“In this case, Munkara will argue that no work on pipeline installation should commence until all the risks to Tiwi cultural heritage are properly assessed in a revised plan for the activities and that revised plan is considered and determined by NOPSEMA.

On 23 October, a group of six Jikilaruwu senior elders made an application to Plibersek to protect the underwater cultural heritage under the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Heritage Protection Act.

Represented by EDO, the group asked the minister to make a special declaration under the act to provide emergency protection to prevent serious and immediate harm to the sites. That application is under consideration.

The EDO earlier represented Tiwi Senior Lawman, Dennis Tipakalippa in his Federal Court hearing, which overruled NOPSEMA’s prior approval of Santos’ Barossa development drilling campaign. This drilling programme today remains suspended with the rig on standby nearby as the operator racking up millions of dollars in standby costs.