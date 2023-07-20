Australian gas-focused Santos is forging ahead with its Barossa gas field development offshore Australia that is intended to backfill the Darwin LNG project despite the Barossa development drilling campaign remaining suspended, awaiting approval from the offshore regulator.

Santos on Thursday confirmed that the Barossa gas condensate project — including the Darwin Pipeline Duplication (DPD) scheme — is 60% complete. The project’s floating production, storage and offloading vessel’s hull has been floated whilst fabrication of the FPSO topsides modules continues to plan.

“Fabrication of subsea hardware manufacture and planning of the gas pipeline and subsea campaigns are all progressing well,” the operator said.

However, the Barossa drilling operations remain suspended with the rig Valaris MS-1 on standby off the coast of Darwin as Santos works to secure the requisite approvals to recommence work.

“Assuming regulatory approval for the Environmental Permit is obtained, there is potential for drilling activities to recommence before the end of the year,” Santos said.

The company is implementing the requirements of a General Direction from the regulator Nopsema to further investigate potential First Nations underwater cultural heritage along the pipeline route.

“Assuming that drilling recommences before end-2023 and that the gas export pipeline commences installation in 2023, the Barossa project remains on target to commence production in the first half 2025 and within current cost guidance.”

Meanwhile, successful settlement discussions for the Barossa final investment decision contingent payment resulted in an approximate US$200 million payment for the second quarter, which the company had previously provided for.

The Barossa development effectively comprises at least three discrete elements — the US$3.6 billion offshore development of the Barossa field, the life extension of the Darwin LNG plant and the Bayu-Undan carbon capture and storage scheme.

The Barossa development comprises the FPSO, production wells, in-field subsea infrastructure and a gas export pipeline of about 383 kilometres to the Darwin LNG facility.

The existing Bayu-Undan pipeline from Darwin LNG will then be dedicated to transport the Barossa project’s carbon dioxide back to the depleted Bayu-Undan field for reinjection.

Santos is progressing its planned Bayu-Undan CCS project, which will be implemented after the mature gas and liquids field ceases production later in 2023.

“We were pleased to see positive momentum for our Bayu-Undan CCS project [during the second quarter],” said Santos chief executive Kevin Gallagher.

“The Australian government introduced legislation to the parliament to implement the London Protocol’s cross-border provisions for CO 2 transport and storage and the Timor-Leste government included approval of the necessary legislation and regulation to allow carbon capture and storage activity in the five-year legislative programme for its new national parliament. These are key regulatory milestones to enable Bayu-Undan CCS.”

Feasibility studies evaluating international CO 2 import via ship for injection at Bayu-Undan continued during the second quarter, as did engagement with the Timor-Leste and Australian governments on regulatory and commercial frameworks.

Santos recently has signed four memoranda of understanding to underpin potential CO 2 supply to its proposed Bayu-Undan CCS project. These volumes represent more than 10 million tonnes per annum of CO 2 injection capacity.

Domestic CCS

The operator’s Moomba CCS project onshore Australia is 70% complete with first injection expected in the first quarter of 2024. Santos hails Moomba CCS as one of the lowest cost CCS project globally, targeting a life-cycle breakeven costs of approximately US$24 per tonne.

Meanwhile, construction of the first 0.25 tonnes per day Direct Air Capture (DAC) unit complete with optimisation is ongoing at Moomba, before field trials in the Cooper basin, which are expected to begin before the end of the year.

Santos in the second quarter achieved sales revenue of US$1.3 billion while production in the three months ended 30 June of 22.8 million barrels of oil equivalent was higher than the prior quarter, mainly due to increased domestic gas volumes in Western Australia.

“Our underlying business remains strong and has continued to perform well in a volatile oil price environment. Santos has delivered another solid quarter of production and cash flow generation demonstrating the strength of our business and the benefits of a diversified portfolio,” added Gallagher.

“Free cash flow of more than US$1.1 billion in the first half positions the company well to deliver shareholder returns, backfill and sustain our existing business while also investing in our decarbonisation projects.”

Santos recently completed its US$700 million share buyback programme, which saw approximately 139.1 million shares being purchased.