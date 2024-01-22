Saudi Aramco has dished out two contracts worth $3.3 billion to a leading international consortium for work on its huge Riyas natural gas liquids (NGL) facility in the country.

The Saudi state behemoth is carrying out multiple onshore and expansion projects worth billions of dollars, aimed at significantly expanding its production capacities before the end of this decade.

Aramco lined up a capital expenditure of up to $52 billion for last year and its upstream spending is expected to go up steadily at least until 2025.