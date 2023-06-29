Italian engineering and construction giant Saipem has confirmed the award of a sizeable contract from Saudi Aramco for the further expansion of the huge Marjan offshore oilfield.

Confirming a recent Upstream report, Saipem said on Wednesday that it has been selected by Aramco for the Marjan project under the Saudi state giant’s long-term agreements (LTAs) with international players.

Saipem said the scope of work involves the engineering, procurement, construction and installation of five offshore platforms and associated subsea pipelines, flowlines and cables in the Marjan field offshore Saudi Arabia, featuring an entirely in-kingdom fabrication scheme.

"With this important award, Saipem further strengthens its long-standing relationship with Saudi Aramco and its strategic positioning in the Middle East," it stated.

The Marjan award is said to be worth upwards of $900 million and represents one of Saipem's largest offshore deals from Aramco this year, Upstream understands.

In addition, Saipem announced an award from Brazilian oil giant Petrobras for the development and testing of an autonomous subsea inspection robotic solution.

Saipem noted that the two deals involve offshore activities in the Middle East and Brazil and are together valued at approximately $1 billion.

Multiple LTA deals

Aramco has awarded multiple LTA contracts in recent months aimed at rejuvenating oil production from some of its largest offshore oilfields.

More than $4 billion worth of LTA projects have either been awarded this year or are expected to be awarded within weeks, with multiple EPCI deals said to be in their tendering phase.

In its most recent guidance, Aramco said capital expenditure would rise to between $45 billion and $55 billion this year and keep growing until the middle of this decade.

Aramco chief executive Amin Nasser has said that almost 60% of the capital expenditure is likely to remain focused on the upstream sector in the short term, with the remainder expected to be shared between its downstream, low carbon and other businesses.

The company is promising to expand its oil production capacity to 13 million barrels per day by 2027, up from the existing 12 million bpd, and is heavily investing in greenfield and brownfield development projects to do so.

Brazilian award

Saipem added that the award from Brazilian oil giant Petrobras involves the development and testing of an autonomous subsea inspection robotic solution.

The technology will be based on Saipem’s fleet of underwater drones as well as the qualification of related services, enabling future inspection contract options offshore Brazil.

“This contract marks a fundamental milestone for Saipem’s innovative underwater robotics programme and for the global scale utilisation of subsea drones in offshore projects throughout the entire value chain,” the company added.