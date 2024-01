Shares of Indian engineering and construction heavyweight Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday morning fell by almost 6% on Indian stock exchanges over concerns around the company's exposure to multiple projects operated by Saudi Aramco.

L&T is a key member of Aramco's long term agreement (LTA) regime with international contracting players and was said to be in line to win billions of dollars' worth of projects for Aramco’s Safaniyah expansion, Upstream understands.