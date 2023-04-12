US services giant GE is teaming up with Singapore’s Keppel Shipyard, now a wholly owned subsidiary of compatriot Sembcorp Marine, for work on two floating production, storage and offloading vessels on order from Brazilian state giant Petrobras.

GE Power Conversion has won a contract from Keppel Shipyard for the design, supply and delivery of two electrical modules for Petrobras’ P-80 and P-83 FPSOs, which will be used for offshore energy production.

The modules will be constructed in Asia for expected delivery during 2024 and 2025 to Singapore for topsides integration, utilising specialist support and expertise from both GE’s Asia and Brazil teams.

The P-80 and P-83 FPSOs — both destined for the giant Buzios field — will each have production capacity of 225,000 barrels of oil per day, 250,000 bpd of water injection, 12 million cubic metres per day of gas and storage capacity of two million barrels of crude.

Keppel’s newbuilding contracts for these floaters that it won in the second half of 2022 are worth some US$2.8 billion apiece although the value of GE’s sub-contract was not divulged.

GE on Tuesday said that the integrated electrical module is considered to be the “heart” of the platform as it provides all the distributed energy to provide electric power for the entire FPSO operations, in addition to housing equipment that controls the vessel. The contractor’s scope of supply includes medium voltage and low voltage switchboards, MCCs (motor control centres), high power transformers and uninterruptible power supply for both the P-80 and P-83 vessels.

As part of the project execution strategy, delivery of both P-80 and P-83 will be led by GE Power Conversion’s Asia team, based in Singapore. Meanwhile, the company’s Latam team based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, will provide local engineering, project management and supply chain support thereby boosting local content. The team in Brazil earlier worked on electrical modules for six of Petrobras’ floaters operating in the pre-salt area, including the P-75 and P-77 FPSOs deployed on the Buzios field.

“The world’s offshore energy production market continues to grow and partnerships such as the one we have entered into with Keppel Shipyard Limited demonstrate GE Power Conversion’s position as a global player,” said Philippe Piron, GE Power Conversion chief executive.