Offshore services operator Semco Maritime has been awarded a contract to supply subsea infrastructure for TotalEnergies and Danish Underground Consortium's HCA gas lift project in the Danish sector of the North Sea.

Semco has been tasked with providing lift gas for nine gas wells on the unmanned Halfdan C (HCA) production platform, aiming to enhance gas production and extend the life of the asset.

The contract — the value of which was not disclosed — encompasses topsides modifications on HCA, the hook-up of the gas lift module, upgrading the design pressure of the liquids export pipeline, supporting topsides modifications on the Halfdan BB platform, and contributing to pipeline cleaning and testing.

According to Semco, the contract represents a pivotal opportunity for the company given it encompasses an extensive scope of work requiring precision, expertise and dedication.

"This venture underscores Semco's commitment to excellence and innovation as we join forces with DUC to amplify the gas production, extend the life of the Halfdan field and ensure a stable energy supply from the North Sea,” said senior vice president, oil and gas at Semco Maritime, Anders Benfeldt.

From September 2023 to spring 2024, the HCA gas lift project enters a phase of maturation with extensive planning, groundwork and pre-fabrication being carried out in close collaboration with suppliers, according to the offshore services contractor.

Offshore installation activities will be initiated in the northern hemisphere spring next year. Semco Maritime will deploy more than 30 offshore staff per rotation accommodated on a dedicated jack-up vessel stationed at HCA.