UK supermajors BP and Shell are both eyeing long-term liquefied natural gas supply deals from Tamboran Resources’ proposed greenfield Northern Territory LNG (NTLNG) project in Australia’s Northern Territory, for which it has just lined up a preferred pipeline partner.

The industry heavyweights have each signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Tamboran for up to 2.2 million tonnes per annum of LNG apiece over a 20-year term, The proposed NTLNG project at Middle Arm is envisaged as an up to 6.6