UK-headquartered Wood has won a multi-year enterprise framework agreement from UK supermajor Shell aimed at providing continued services to the energy giant's global projects.

Wood on Wednesday said that the deal would bring “specialist consulting, engineering, procurement and project management expertise to Shell's greenfield and brownfield projects".

The contractor added that “the agreement will see Wood continue to support projects that ensure energy security and enable energy transition projects focused on carbon capture, low-carbon fuels and hydrogen".

“Wood will deploy expertise in decarbonisation, digitalisation and asset life extension to enhance Shell assets worldwide,” it stated.

Under the three-year framework deal, which carries options for two one-year extensions, services will be provided by Wood's consulting and engineering teams in Europe, North America, Latin America, Southeast Asia, Australia and the Middle East, Wood added.

Ken Gilmartin, chief executive of Wood, noted the “award continues a 70-year relationship between Shell and Wood, spanning more than 20 countries and numerous major projects".

“Complex project excellence is where we excel and we are aligned with Shell in our strategic ambitions to deliver the energy the world needs today while simultaneously delivering the energy transition at pace,” he commented.

The value of this framework deal was not disclosed.