UK supermajor Shell has awarded the Serikandi Kent Energy Solutions joint venture a five-year commissioning and start-up services contract for its activities in Brunei Darussalam.

The partnership will work for Brunei Shell Petroleum: the 50:50 joint venture between Shell and the Bruneian government.

Details and the value of this long-term contract – the first win for Serikandi Kent Energy Solutions - were kept under wraps although Joe McCormick, Kent’s executive vice president for Asia Pacific, said the JV would be building up its local resources in tandem with the BSP work.

“We are excited that Serikandi Kent Energy Solutions has won this business. This is another step towards our vision of becoming Brunei's first EPCM (engineering, procurement and construction management) company, supporting Brunei's Wawasan 2035 goals of producing educated, highly skilled and accomplished people and building a dynamic and sustainable economy," said Revi Bhaskaran, Serikandi Oilfield Services chief executive.

Serikandi Kent Energy Solutions, which was established last October, is a Bruneian incorporated JV between Dubai-headquartered Kent and local player Serikandi Oilfield Services. It aims to provide integrated services including engineering, procurement and construction, and EPCM, to clients in the sultanate for greenfield and brownfield projects, asset integrity and rejuvenation.

One of the key projects on its radar is understood to be Petronas’ on-off Kelidang field development that could yet get off the drawing board in the not too distant future.